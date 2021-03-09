FEMA’S virtual inspections for Texans affected by the winter storms

WACO, Texas – FEMA is going virtual when it comes to assisting people affected by the winter storm.

Soon after the ice storm hit Central Texas, FEMA announced it would help home and business owners through Federal Disaster Assistance.

One of the ways FEMA is doing this is through a virtual inspection process.

Kurt Pickering, Public Affairs Specialist with FEMA, says the improvement of technology makes this possible.

“The whole point of using this technology is to keep both our workers and the survivors safe. So when possible, we are doing virtual,” Pickering said.

However, not all inspections by FEMA will be virtual.

“If it’s possible, we’ll do it that way. Because it’s the safest way. But if we don’t ask for it to be done that way, there is probably some reason that we can’t,” Pickering said.

The process can be done with a cell phone, but he says using an iPad is better for viewing the damages on a bigger screen.

Pickering shares how the virtual inspection process will be.

“They walk us around and show us the damage. The inspector will ask some questions that even can be done virtually. So they will lend some guidance and direction in terms of what they want to see, then the people just go there and relay the images,” Pickering said.

There is also another way the inspections can be done – exterior only.

“The inspector is at your property, and does what he can from the outside, but does not come in,” Pickering said. “That setting is safe for both of you, but he is right outside the door.”

Pickering says the inspection process should take no longer than 30 minutes, depending on the amount of damages.

As FEMA works through the high volume of applications, he says it’s best to be patient and persistent.

“If they are having any kind of difficulties, virtual inspections, haven’t heard from us in a week, I wouldn’t mind a reminder for people to know the way to reach back to us is that 800 number.”

The number to call is 800-621-3362. To learn more, you can visit disasterassistance.gov.