Hico (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that shut down the intersection of Highway 6 and US 281 in Hico Wednesday morning.

Troopers say a semi-trailer going south on 281 just before 2 a.m. and was going too fast. As it approached the intersection, it could not stay in its lane.

The driver lost control, hit a traffic light pole, and ran into the parking lot of the Yesway gas station. The truck rolled onto its right side and exploded, engulfing the trailer in flames.

The 22-year-old driver from Utah escaped injury, but his 33-year-old passenger did not. An ambulance took him to the Stephenville ER and he is expected to be okay.

The fiery crash closed the intersection until authorities could clear the scene at 7 a.m. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.