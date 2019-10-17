Fifth Annual Silobration Starts

Waco, Tx – Thursday is the first day of the fifth annual Silobration and the streets are already packed with visitors.

People are coming from all over the country to enjoy the celebration, but this means that there is limited parking. There are several parking lots around Magnolia Market where you can pay $10 to park. These spots are close to the Silos.

If you don’t want to pay for parking, free parking is available at McLane Stadium. A trolley will be waiting to take you to the grounds. The trolley is ADA accessible.

There are a lot of things to see and do at the Silobration, including a Ferris wheel, a rooftop picnic, 40 plus vendors and food trucks from all over the country, and a concert.

The event lasts until Saturday night

For more information on Silobration click here.