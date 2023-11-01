WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — As we head into a season of gatherings and winter weather, medical experts are encouraging everyone to stay on top of their health.

“The numbers always skyrocket in the wintertime. And you can attribute that to people stay more closely indoors or in closer proximity to each other, less exposure to sunlight, less exposure to fresh air,” says McLennan County Public Health District Registered Nurse and Nursing Program Manager Cindy Murphey.

Both Flu “A” and “B”, Covid, and RSV, are at the forefront of what Murphey calls seasonal illnesses.

Although hospitalizations have been low, Baylor Scott & White Greg Newman D,O. says now is the time to get vaccinated for those who are ready.

“So getting your flu vaccine, if that’s something that you usually do, I would recommend not waiting any longer. Go ahead and do that, because I think it’s just a matter of time before we do see those flu numbers start to really increase.”

For those who have concerns about the new Covid vaccine that mostly fights off sub-variants,

“It’s definitely an individual’s decision on whether or not you choose to vaccinate, but certainly if you have some increasing risk factors like older age, kidney disease, diabetes, heart disease, those kinds of things really need to be taken in consideration. And when you are looking at getting the Covid vaccine for this newest variant,” says Newman D.O.

Murphey also adds, “The risk of not being vaccinated and being exposed to all of these possible disease processes is far greater than any risk involved in being vaccinated against them.”

Both health care providers say they want to see people taking steps to protect themselves, loved ones, and strangers from these illnesses.

You can always reach at to those at the McLennan County Health District, talk to your trusted doctor, or do your own research to find what’s best for you.