TEMPLE, Texas- Multiple fire departments in Central Texas have been hard at work assisting with two large scale grass-fires.

Temple Fire and Rescue shared how they were able to help their neighboring city in Moffat.

“We sent a couple of apparatus and personnel out to assist those local communities around us in efforts to get those fires extinguished,” says Santos Soto, Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, multiple agencies assisted with fires in the Coryell and Eastland counties.

“Its programs likes TIFMAS that they can get resources in aid and help from other departments across the state and even across state lines to come help them for those bigger fires,” says Soto.

According to the Moffat Fire Department, most of the weekend fires in their area have been contained.

“Our crews were able to do the same type firefighting that those volunteer departments do. And like I said, we’re happy to go help them with when they need us,” says Soto.

As we’re seeing drought conditions in Central Texas, Santos Soto with Temple Fire and Rescue is asking the community to be mindful when taking part in outdoor activities.

“As these temperatures begin to warm up, and then coupled with the windy conditions. It just kind of makes that perfect storm for those grass fire conditions,” says Soto.

Here are some tips from Temple Fire and Rescue on how you and your family can stay safe from fires.