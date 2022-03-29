WEST, Texas- The West Fire Department wants to help out their neighboring fire departments in both Bell and Coryell counties as they work to put down the fires in Central Texas.

“The City of West and the West Fire Department decided earlier [Tuesday] to to have a fill the trailer,” says Mayor Tommy Muska, with the City of West.

They are asking for the community to donate water and Gatorade to give to those on the front-lines as they are battling these wildfires.

“You know, if we can send a trailer water there to help some of the first responders, we sent a couple of guys and we set the four guys down Saturday to help them,” says Assistant Fire Chief, Kirk Wines.

The City of West knows the feeling when devastation hits home. Assisting with the wildfires this weekend, Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Wines got emotional over how other fire departments in the area helped assist them when they experienced the worst chemical blasts in U.S. history on April 17th, 2013. Which took the lives of 15 people in the City of West.

“We are so blessed. After the explosion, we’ll never pay back what was given to us,” says Wines.

Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Wines has been a firefighter for over 20 years and he says, he’s never seen one as big as the Crittenburg complex fire.

“Ours is a couple hundred acres or so. We have so much farmland around here. I think it breaks it up a little bit. But we’ve been fortunate that we had one, that we worked on it for about a week, but nothing like this,” says Wines.

Wines is optimistic that they will be able to fill the trailer to help out their fire fighter brothers in the Killeen area.

“If we ask for help people are going to chip in and we’ll have plenty of water to fill this trailer with Gatorade whatever we need, we’ll probably need to make more than one trip,” says Wines.

Anyone wishing to donate a case of drinks is asked to drop them off at First Baptist Church, the rear of Church of the Assumption by the school bus, or at West Fire Department anytime between now and Sunday morning.

If you wish to purchase a case at Food Mart or Community Grocery, you can leave it there and the fire department will pick it up Sunday morning. The trailer will leave around noon Sunday.

Any questions please call Fire Chief Emmanuel Mitchell Fire at: 254-715-0783 or Fire Marshal Harold Pfleiderer at: 254-855-3469.