Fire destroys home, no injuries

by: Krista Tolbert

BLUM, Texas- Multiple area fire departments took charge of a Hill County house fire.

A home, garage, and vehicles were destroyed in a fire that occurred Monday night in the Blum area.

Blum, 2604, Covington, Rio Vista, Kopperl, White Bluff fire departments, White Bluff Volunteer Fire Department’s Firefighter Assist and Support Team were called to the scene in the 100 block of Live Oak.

Firefighters reported that the fire destroyed not only the home but an RV and jet skis as well.

There were no injuries and Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

