Fire destroys house in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A fire ripped through a multi-family home in Killeen Thursday morning, burning the house to the ground.

The fire occurred near the corner of North College and West Sprott Streets, and the Killeen Fire Department received the call at approximately 5:10 a.m.

By the time the fire department got to the scene, flames had engulfed the entire front of the house, forcing them to fight it from the outside.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators are still searching for the cause.