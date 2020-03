Waco Fire Department units were sent to assist the Bellmead Fire Department in battling an apartment fire in Bellmead Tuesday morning.

The alarm was turned in shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the Eagle Crest Apartments off the 4200 block of Bellmead Drive.

A Bellmead Police Department spokesperson on the scene said the initial fire was in an apartment near the rear of the complex with heavy flames showing.

Apartments were evacuated.