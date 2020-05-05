Fire in Harker Heights destroys mobile home

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- A trailer is completely charred after a fire overnight in Harker Heights.

The Harker Heights Fire Department responded to a fire at approximately 2:50 am.

The Killeen Fire Department assisted with the response at 100 Indian Trail Drive.

Units arrived at the location and found that the fire fully engulfed the mobile home.

Residents were not home during this event and there were no injures sustained during the incident.

The Harker Heights Fire Marshal was requested and is currently investigating the cause of the fire at the time of the press release.