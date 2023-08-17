San Saba (FOX 44/KWKT) — A large fire shut down Highway 190 near San Saba Thursday afternoon. The smoke and flames could be seen from miles away.

Kristy Lee Norris

Richland Springs VFD warned people to stay away from the area and expect delays as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Chase Pecan representatives tell FOX 44 News they believe the fire started in some cardboard bundles on its truck plaza. The flames then spread to some storage containers and a nearby field.

Firefighters got the fire out quickly, according to Chase Pecan, but there is some smoke still rising from the area. The company says once the fire started, safety precautions were taken to make sure employees were safe.

The investigation into what caused the fire is just starting, but Chase Pecan told FOX 44 News that the cardboard bundles have spontaneously caught fire in the past.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.