WACO, Texas — Fire Station 6 will be hosting it’s grand opening on Wednesday at the former 25 Street Theater.

The station will serve the Sanger Heights neighborhood and surrounding areas. It will feature a new design to honor the previous theater, a community room, and fire administration offices.

The grand opening will have food trucks, a red carpet, the fire engines and station tours, and a family movie.

Food trucks and the ribbon cutting begin at 6 pm and the movie will start at 7:45.