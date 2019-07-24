Firefighters accused of impersonating law enforcement indicted

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted three men accused of impersonating law enforcement.

Bell County deputies first arrested James Mercer, John Burroughs, and Joshua Adkins in June. They are accused of confronting a woman twice while looking for her husband. The woman told deputies the men said they were law enforcement officers.

These indictments come one day after a Bell County Justice of the Peace ruled on who gets the Volunteer Fire Department’s fire engines.

The ownership question came about after members voted to dissolve the VFD and tried to give the trucks away.

City leaders called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which found and held them until a judge could decide the next step.

Judge Cliff Coleman ruled on Tuesday the trucks should go to the newly-reformed Volunteer Fire Department headed by Charles Young.