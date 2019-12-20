Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

Firefighters rescue family and dog from house fire

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Harker Heights Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire at 2099 Tonkawa.

The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched around 3:47 p.m, and when firefighters arrived on scene they found a single-family residence engulfed in flames.

Units from Harker Heights Fire Department, Central Bell Volunteer Fire Department, and Killeen Fire Department all responded.

The residents were checked by EMS units for minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

There was a dog trapped in the home at the time of the fire, he was rescued by firefighters and was uninjured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events