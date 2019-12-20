Firefighters rescue family and dog from house fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- Harker Heights Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire at 2099 Tonkawa.

The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched around 3:47 p.m, and when firefighters arrived on scene they found a single-family residence engulfed in flames.

Units from Harker Heights Fire Department, Central Bell Volunteer Fire Department, and Killeen Fire Department all responded.

The residents were checked by EMS units for minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

There was a dog trapped in the home at the time of the fire, he was rescued by firefighters and was uninjured.