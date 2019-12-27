Fireworks illegal within City limits this New Year’s Eve

CENTRAL TEXAS – We are just five days away from the New Year, which means fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

But, as you get ready to celebrate, experts say it’s a good idea to leave them up to the professionals.

Fireworks are not allowed within the City limits of Waco, Temple or Killeen.

Setting them off could cost you thousands of dollars.

“It’s against the city’s ordinance and if we do come out and there are fireworks that are being set off, it is up to a $2,000 fine if we do find fireworks.” Keith Guillory, Lieutenant with the Fire Marshall’s Office.

That means, being aware of where you light them up.

“There are signs that are posted when you enter the City of Waco city limits, if you enter the City of Waco City limits and you set off fireworks, we will fine you and we will confiscate the fireworks,” said Lt. Guillory.

Year after year, the Waco Fire Department gets called out because of fireworks.

“We do see still see fires, brush fires, and house fires do to the use of fireworks inside the city limits this time of year,” said Lt. Guillory.

If you are going to set them off, and are outside City limits, it’s a good idea to do so safely.

“Your driveways are the safest, you don’t have a lot of grass, a lot of people have used a sheet of plywood, light them on top of a sheet of plywood that way it’s not in the grass,” said Robert Oxford, Manages American Fireworks stand.

Oxford has been managing fireworks stands for five years now. He says, all fireworks are safe, you just have to make sure to do one thing.

“Just follow the manufacturers instructions and everything will be fine,” said Oxford.

Fireworks can burn up to 1,200 degrees, that’s why it’s so important to handle with care.

“Do not use them at tandem, don’t pop more than one firework at a time, make sure you have a water source if you do use fireworks and again don’t leave kids alone with fireworks that’s where we see a lot of injuries, young kids, young children, and teenagers trying to use fireworks,” said Lt. Guillory.

All, to make sure you have a safe New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a good time, set your new years resolutions and have fun,” said Oxford.

To learn more about firework safety click HERE.