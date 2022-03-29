FLAT, Texas- Helping in time of need is what First Baptist Church of Flat is doing while firefighters work to extinguish the blaze of the Crittenburg Complex.

The church told FOX 44 News they are not providing this resource alone. Various churches in the community have come together to supply food, drinks, and a helping hand.



They opened their doors Sunday when the evacuation notice forced people out of their homes. Although the order has been lifted, their help for the firefighters has not.

Pastor Ron Lowe says it has been overwhelming to see how the community has come together during this time.



“We started asking to take up donations because we knew the firemen were going to need to replenish themselves as well. We just wanted to be open,” Lowe said. “The Bible says that we are to love your neighbor as yourselves, and we just had to do what we could for our neighbors.”



The church is open 24-hours a day serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.



One church member says there has been close to 100 firefighters that have come through the doors to eat, or rest in the youth room where beds are provided.



“It’s just really humbled me and really brings a sense of joy to know there are still good people in this world, that are willing to come together during such a time of need,” Lowe said.



First Baptist Church of Gholson Pastor James Stevens came today bringing cases of water and spaghetti his church prepared for lunch.



“This is community. We need to take care of each other and take care of our first responders,” Stevens said. “We are thankful for them and praying for their safety as well.”



Firefighters came in rotations to replenish with food, drinks, and even packing bags of snacks to take with them.



“If it wasn’t for the firefighters that came from all various parts of Texas; we have them here from California and Florida,” Lowe said. “They saved our community and we are so thankful for them.”



As of this evening, the fire is more than half contained according to the Incident Information System website.

