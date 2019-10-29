First Responders Day 2019 in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – October 28 is National First Responders Day, where folks all over the country honor the men and women who take immediate action when disasters strike.

“There’s several rewards to this job. The biggest thing is being able to see the impact you have on people’s lives, especially kids, getting out there and having positive interactions with the children in or community,” says Larry Adams.

Adams is the assistant chief of police in Woodway. He’s been in his career field for over two decades and he says he, like many other first responders, loves both the reward of his job and the challenges.

“You could be at a high intensity call at one point, and the next point you could be talking to a small child on the side of the road. So just not knowing what exactly is going to occur during the day and just being prepared and training for that incident,” Adams says.

This unexpected thrill is what keeps Brad Coone motivated to work with AMR everyday.

“I’ve been doing it for 24 years now. I couldn’t think of anything else to do. It just gets in your blood and its what you want to do,” Coone says.

Coone says his father was a first responder and he always knew he would follow his footsteps. But for some like Janine Nice, they were curious about the profession and wanted give it a try.

“I’ve always liked helping people. I’ve always been very outgoing and basically just started to see if I liked it, ended up loving it, and haven’t looked back,” Nice says.

And its lead to moments she’ll never forget.

“We had a lady that was pregnant, getting ready to have her baby, and we were able to be there with her while she was having her baby and helped her deliver it. That was very memorable because she thought she was only pregnant with one and she ended up having twins. So that was a fun and exciting hour-and-a-half of our life on scene with her,” Nice says.

The first responders say every emergency situation is different, and they prepare for everyday so that when they walk away from work, they know they’ve made a difference.

“If it all goes as planned, its a great win for us to know that somebody has a chance to continue living their life when they didn’t to begin with before we got there,” says Matt Linda.