BELTON, Texas — As many prepare for tomorrow’s wintry weather, first responders are gearing up to head out into the cold, ice, and rain to help those in distress.

Belton Fire was already out on a call when FOX 44 News arrived at the fire house and explained that with preparations for weather like what is predicted, they’ve pulled out the tire chains.

“The most important thing for us is traction going over bridges, going up hills whether it maybe something like a bridge or we have to get to a car,” Driver and Operator Carter Davis said. “We need to be able to get there as fast can and efficient as we can, no matter what the issue is. So we don’t want anything slowing us down.”

Davis and his team showed us how they wrap the chains around the large engine tires to prevent slipping and sliding on the roadways as they head to calls.

After the snow storm in February of 2021, Davis says the top calls they expect to receive tomorrow will be for automobile crashes and down power lines.

“Fires are going to be extremely prevalent as well, because people try to warm their houses, if you run out of electricity or it gets cut off, somehow they’re going to try to warm it with logs really any way they can,” he said. “So that’s going to be something that can be an issue. And then just the fact that some people don’t want to drive their cars. So they’ll be calling us and we can go and assist them.”

He added they are prepared for the next few days with food and water in case they cannot leave the fire station and they have to keep an eye on the water in the tanks to make sure it does not freeze in case they need it.