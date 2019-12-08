First short film produced by Baylor Women of Film in the works

WACO, TX – Students from the Baylor University Film Department are working on the first ever Baylor Women of Film short film.

It’s called Vision of the Deer and tells the story of a concerned young woman as her boyfriend goes hunting.

This is the first short film produced by the group with the support of the Baylor FDM Department and alumni.

B Wof is a new club on campus that focuses on supporting gender and racial diversity in media. Now only are students trying to get experience on film sets, B Wof hopes that his film will open the conversation of making the film industry more diverse and equal.

“I think this film is important because not only is it women coming together to make art, it’s women coming together to collectively raise their voice to tell an important story and there’s a lot of things to take away from this project both big and small that are really important,” said Grace Wall, Baylor Women of Film Co-Founder.

Shooting wraps up this weekend.