Five arrested in College Station robberies

College Station Police report arresting five men in connection with robberies that occurred on consecutive nights in their city.

Thursday night at 9:49 p.m. officers responded to a robbery reported at the Flats on 12 complex at 2101 Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The caller said he was approached by two men one of whom pointed a weapon at him and demanded his phone and his wallet.

Saying he was in fear for his life, he handed over his phone, then ran away from his robbers.

Witnesses in the area inside the complex saw five men running from the area of the robbery, reporting they got into a white Cadillac SUV.

As officers searched the area for the vehicle, a Sergeant was able to review cameras in the area and was able to determine a last location for the vehicle.

Officers arrived in the area and spotted the vehicle traveling in the 1300 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

They managed to stop the vehicle and get all the occupants outside, then spotted a pistol magazine in the floorboard of the driver’s seat.

They then searched the rest of the vehicle and located two handguns that were an exact match for the victim’s description.

Three of the occupants were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery,

They were identified as 20-year-old Ulysses Billy Joe Dunn of College Station, 18-year-old Rokendon Dashard Daniels of Beaumont, and 18-year-old Julius Isaiah Bell of College Station.

As officers continued their investigation, they were able to locate and identify property on the other two occupants they believe was taken from a previous robbery that occurred the night before in the 1900 block of Dartmouth.

Those two, identified as 19-year-old Triston Darious Marquis Clark of College Station and 18-year-old Matthew Mark Simon of Beaumont, were charged with theft of property.

Warrants were later obtained for those two for additional charges of aggravated robbery with Clark also being charged with possession of marijuana.

All five were transported and booked into the Brazos County Jail.