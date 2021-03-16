Five Midway ISD schools named to National Honor Roll

WACO, Texas – Five Midway Independent School District campuses have been named as Honor Roll Schools by the Educational Results Partnership for high achievement in student success.

Despite the uncertainty of last school year due to the pandemic, five schools in Midway ISD have thrived, landing them on the ERP Honor Roll for the 2019-2020 school year – Midway Middle, Woodgate Intermediate, South Bosque Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary and Woodway Elementary.

Traci Marlin is the Director of Communications for Midway ISD, who says this accomplishment is worth celebrating.

“Shout out to those principals, to the educators, to the staff working so hard on these campuses day in and day out, pandemic or no pandemic, to achieve these really great awards,” Marlin said.

Marlin says their theme this year is “Stronger Together,” and this rings true in each campus – especially after the tough times they have faced with COVID-19.

Stacey Voigt is the Principal at South Bosque Elementary, who says she can not take the credit for the success – it is a team effort, and she is thankful for the teachers, staff, and parents.

“Our teachers being willing even before COVID, to adjust our teaching practice, to meet the kids where they are, and continue to help them excel,” Voigt said.

Midway ISD is one of only six Texas districts to be named to the Honor Roll in the last school year. This honor highlights their ability to get students to grade-level achievement and beyond.

Angela Kirkpatrick is the Principal at Woodway Elementary, who says the teachers have stepped up and been exemplary models.

“It is a testament to all that Midway sets it’s expectations for their campuses, and for their teachers,” Kirkpatrick said. “You will not find harder working teachers anywhere in the state.”

Kirkpatrick says the award they earned is both performance and closing the gap between student population.

As each campus navigated new changes with in-person classes and virtual learning, they have continued to make the students’ success their top priority.

“We are proud of the curriculum we have in place because it’s differentiated. It’s able to meet the students’ needs,” Voigt said. “Our kids are continuing to excel this year, despite everything that happened last year.”

Last year, Spring Break went from a week to no return – but this year, students were welcomed back with open arms, even under new protocols.

“We danced our way back into the building on Monday to celebrate that. This [points to mask] will never stop us. And we can reinvent education and make sure that our kids continue to make progress,” Kirkpatrick said.