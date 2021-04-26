Flooding concerns in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – We are expecting heavy showers this week, which means we could see flooding in Central Texas.

“During this time, we could see as much as two to four inches of rainfall out of this system,” says Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

We need more rain in Central Texas, but this much rain could cause flooding.

“In some of these situations, it can really depend on the rate of rainfall. With this particular system, a lot of the activity will be thunderstorms – which can produce a very heavy rainfall rate, around one to two inches per hour. Anytime you start getting rainfall that heavy, regardless of the soil conditions, that rainfall can start leading to flooding issues. Especially in a more urban area,” says Stalley.

With the impending rainstorms, this means it’s time to brush up on your terminology and understand the difference between a generic flood and a flash flood.

“Just generic flooding is when water rises occur over a long period of time. Especially when rain has fallen over a long time, like several hours or days. Flash flooding is when we see a rapid rise in water, so a lot of rainfall in a short period of time, and the water responds very quickly,” says Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It’s important to remember if you see standing water in a roadway, turn around.

“Never drive into flooded roadways. Always drive around. If you can’t find your way around seek higher ground. You don’t ever want to drive into the flooded road,” says Barnes.