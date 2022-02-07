WACO, Texas – Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and local flower shops are getting their arrangements ready despite shortages and inflation.

“I thought at the very first, how could this affect me? I’m a flower shop,” A Rare Bloom owner Cathy Bryant said. “But oh my goodness.”

Bryant says she’s being seeing many shortages.

“Every single thing,” Bryant said. “I don’t know if they’re sitting on a boat somewhere, I just don’t know. And our flowers have just been hit and miss. I’ve had to send some back.”

She says each time she orders, there’s a different issue from the last time.

“Nothing is the same,” Bryant said. “I don’t even know how to explain it. Nothing is the same.”

Wolfe’s Wholesale Florist buys flowers from all over the world, and the owner says he has seen shortages of different flowers at different times.

He and Bryant both say they’ve experienced shortages of two important items – floral foam and vases.

“It’s just kind of a balancing act that everybody’s trying to perform right now, to keep inventory and supplies flowing properly,” Tom Wolfe said.

They use different flowers and substitutes of whatever they can.

“All I can promise them is that it’ll be pretty, but I don’t know what I’m going to be using,” Bryant said. “I just know it’ll be fresh.”

“We really specialize in finding substitutions for customers to still get them the type of arrangement with the look and feel that they want. That’s that’s what our job is here.”

Another issue they face is inflation.

Bryant said she has been paying Valentine’s prices for the last year, and now that it is Valentine’s Day, the prices have increased more.

Wolfe and Bryant say they have great customers and employees who all work together to get the job done regardless of the challenge.