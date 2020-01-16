Flu cases on the rise in McLennan county

WACO, Texas – We have several more months left in flu season, and anyone who hasn’t already gotten one is encouraged to get their flu shot or take other precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

This flu season is shaping up to extremely harsh. Already, more than 30 children have died from the virus – including Teresa Termula, a 16-year-old in Dallas who passed away over the weekend.

“She is one of the kindest and most genuine young women that I’ve ever encountered, and she just had a warmth about here that radiated her kindness and her compassion,” says Chris Rebuck, the President of Bishop Lynch High School.

“Flu B numbers are starting to drop, but Flu A numbers are starting to increase,” says Kelly Crane, of the McLennan County Public Health District. “We have several more months to go. We have the rest of January, February, and March – which are typically high months for the flu.”

So what can you do to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu this late in the game?

“We really encourage everyone to get their flu shot. It’s not too late. It’s important to get your flu shot, and you can get it now. Also if you are sick, stay home if you can. We know that can be difficult sometimes with work or school, but it’s really very important. When you get sick, one of the things people don’t realize is there is typically a high fever associated with it. So the idea of getting up and going out will really almost be impossible. It’s better if you stay home, heal yourself, and get well so you won’t spread that to others,” says Crane.

The old standbys are still important. Wash your hands diligently throughout the day, and cover your mouth when coughing.

“The skills that your mother taught you when you were little about washing your hands and cleaning up and covering your coughs and sneezes are things that still apply,” says Crane.