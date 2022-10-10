WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Fall season brings in the cooler weather, but with that comes an increase in flu activity.

“We do have rapid tests that have been positive for flu and be in provider offices across the county that we’re given the reports of daily and we’ll continue to track these numbers in cases as they go out,” says director of McLennan County Public Health District LaShonda Malrey-Horne.

We’re officially in flu season, but the McLennan and Bell County Public Health Districts have been closely monitoring flu cases since mid August.

“Health district has complete confidence that both of our hospitals in McLennan county are ready to handle any inpatient activity that comes as a result of flu activity,” says Malrey-Horne.

Health experts are warning everyone to brace for what could be an exceptionally severe flu season this fall and winter as more people who have not built up immunity over the last few years due to mask-wearing and social distancing.

“But the main thing we want to emphasize here at the health district is the importance of everybody getting out there and getting their flu vaccines. Now is the time as we start to see more and more flu activity,” says Malrey-Horne.

Bell County Public health district has flu vaccines for children available at their clinics, and are encouraging adults to visit local pharmacies or their doctor to get the vaccine.

“Encourage you to just come into our clinic. We’ll give you one here on site or you can give us a call and we’ll let you know where we may be doing outreach clinics because we do have a few planned for this fall,” says Malrey-Horne.

You can also stop by the McLennan County Public Health District to get you COVID-19 vaccine.

“We encourage everyone to come in and get that booster vaccine as well as the flu vaccine, because we know that we can see both flu and COVID activity at the same time,” says Malrey-Horne.

AdventHealth Central Texas is hosting a free drive/thru flu shot clinic Tuesday in Killeen from 4-7P.M. Behind the hospital.