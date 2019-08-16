FM-107 construction to begin August 19

CENTRAL TEXAS – The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to upgrade two bridges and apply an asphalt overlay to a portion of FM-107 in Coryell and McLennan Counties.

The project starts Monday, August 19, and will cover approximately seven miles of State Highway 107 from FM-2671 in Coryell County east to State Highway 317 in Moody.

The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is set to be complete in early fall.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation