FM-107 construction to begin August 19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

CENTRAL TEXAS – The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to upgrade two bridges and apply an asphalt overlay to a portion of FM-107 in Coryell and McLennan Counties.

The project starts Monday, August 19, and will cover approximately seven miles of State Highway 107 from FM-2671 in Coryell County east to State Highway 317 in Moody.

The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The project is set to be complete in early fall.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests