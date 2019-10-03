Forgiveness and protests mark the end of the Amber Guyger trial

Words of protest ringing outside a Dallas courtroom as the community responds to the sentencing of former police officer Amber Guyger.

A jury sentenced Guyger to 10 years in prison Wednesday for fatally shooting her unarmed black neighbor, Botham Jean last year.

The jury could have sentenced her for anywhere from two years to life in prison.

The decision sparking mixed reactions in Dallas.

Dozens of activists marching through the city’s downtown Wednesday night, chanting anti-police slogans and blocking traffic in the busy streets.

Some protesters converging on the Dallas county jail where they were met by police in riot gear.

However, the victim’s family seemingly at peace with the sentencing.

Inside the courtroom, Jean’s brother embraced Guyger and offered his forgiveness.

At a church service later in the evening, Jean’s father spoke about the moment.

“He really touched my heart. He did something that was synonymous with what we believe in forgiveness,” Bertram Jean said.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Police Chief is standing up for the men and women of the department, calling on the community to keep their faith in law enforcement.