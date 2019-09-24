FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

Formal Impeachment inquiry of Pres. Donald Trump announced

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it official, announcing to America that she supports a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Her remarks came after a closed-door meeting which was described by two people familiar with the remarks who were not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A third person familiar with Pelosi’s remarks but unauthorized to speak publicly says she told Democrats they have reached “a moment of truth” with the president.

She called reports indicating that Trump pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate Joe Biden’s family “a betrayal of our national security” and a “betrayal of our election.”

Trump insists he did nothing wrong when it comes to Ukraine and announced he’ll release a transcript of a phone call with the Ukrainian president.

