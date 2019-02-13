Former Hewitt city manager running for City Council seat

Former Hewitt city manager Adam Miles is putting his name in the hat for an open City Council seat.

Miles was at the forefront of a lot of political turnovers last year and is telling FOX44 why he wants back in.

“At this point in time, I think people are wanting some answers to things. I’ve got some of those answers and I’m happy to share those with the residents,” says Adam Miles, who says last year was a tough one. “Not looking back. I’m not trying to fight and blame and make excuses,” Miles says.

In 2018, the former city manager accused Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo of violating a state’s meetings act. Those accusations set off a chain reaction, which resulted in the resignation of one City Council member and Miles’s controversial resignation.

“I’ve owned what I’ve done and I’m ready to move forward. And I think Hewitt can be a much better place than it ever has been,” Miles says.

“He has his goals and I have mine,” says Michael Bancale, who is also running for the seat. He says Hewitt needs a new face with more transparency.

“I’ve talked to a number of people about the transparency of our counsel. There are accusations that have been made against some council members. Some very severe accusations. I have no hidden agenda, and everybody here, and he would start with a clean slate with me,” Bancale says.

Miles is hoping what he considers rumors made by the city’s attorney won’t sway voters.

“I keep hearing my name brought up by the current city attorney, and I think it’s time for some of the information he’s putting out there is challenged, and people question it and say, ‘We want peace in our community. We want to resolve these issues,” Miles says.

FOX44 spoke with candidate Betty Orton – she had no comment. We also tried reaching out to City Attorney Mike Dixon and Mayor Passalugo – both were unavailable for comment.

Adam Miles is the third candidate to file for the seat, which is now held by Councilwoman Erica Bruce.

Filing for the race ends on Friday for the May 4 election.

