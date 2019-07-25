Former Mexia ISD principal dies after fight with cancer

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia Independent School District is mourning the loss of someone in the Blackcat family.

Superintendent Lyle DuBus sent out a press release on Thursday announcing the passing of Val Sunday, who was a Coordinator of Educator Support and former Mexia High School Principal.

Sunday passed away from her fight with cancer on Wednesday night with her family by her side.

The district says it has made arrangements for support to those in its school family who may need support in light of the loss.

The district says anyone is welcome to call the High School or Administration Building with any questions or concerns.

Source: Mexia Independent School District