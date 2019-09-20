Former P.O.W/M.I.A veterans honored in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – Three men who served our country and were captured in the process were recognized in Temple on Friday, along with the daughters of a fourth man who could not attend the ceremony.

They were honored for National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day.

“I always knew I was coming back to Texas. A lot of the guys would say, ‘If I get back.’ I said, ‘When I get back.’ Because I knew I was coming out someway or another,” says Leo Perkins, Former Prisoner of War.

German soldiers held the 101-year-old prisoner for a year and a half, after jumping from a burning plane in 1943 behind enemy lines.

“I stayed in two to three different jails in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, and two or three prison camps in Germany,” Perkins says. “Prayers from my family and my relatives. I think that’s what got me by.”

For 94-year-old Jennings Paschal, Jr., it was a similar experience.

“You just take it day by day and hope of the best on all of it,” Paschal Jr. says.

He also says he knew he would eventually get back home.

“We were getting replacements coming in, showing that we were winning the war. So we figured we were getting out sooner or later if we lived through it,” Paschal adds.

Both men, and all POW’s as well as those still missing in action, were honored by the Department of Veterans Affairs in Temple for their sacrifices.

“These men served our country. They are so humble about what they’ve done, and there’s a lot of history behind them. nd it’s important that we continue to thank them and continue to let them know that we are where we are because of them,” says Courtney Ma’at, Clinical Social Worker and Domiciliary for the Temple VA.

The VA says 1,587 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. Of those, 99 are from Texas.