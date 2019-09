TEMPLE, Texas – Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

This is a time to honor those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action.

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will be honoring several former POWs at a celebratory luncheon on Friday at the Temple Hilton Garden Inn.

Those in attendance will range from 75 to 99 year old – spanning World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War.

Tune in Friday for a look at how these veterans are honored.