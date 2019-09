ROBINSON, Texas – A former Robinson day care operator once again faces child injury charges.

The McLennan County Grand Jury re-indicted Glenda Hammons this week. This comes after a judge rejected a proposed plea bargain in the case.

Last year, a mother accused Hammons of throwing, slapping and shaking a little boy in her care. The state shut down Hammons’ daycare soon after the report surfaced.

