Update: Former Temple ISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with 17-year-old, Temple ISD responds

TEMPLE, Texas- A former Temple ISD teacher is under arrest after police say she was engaging in an improper relationship with a student.

Temple Police became aware of the situation in late January 202 and initiated an investigation.

The teacher, 35-year-old Jennifer Hoelscher was arrested for engaging in an improper relationship with a single 17-year-old Temple High School student.

She was taken into custody and transported to Bell County Jail without incident.

The district says Hoelscher worked for the district from August of 2016 through February 4, 2020 when she resigned.

After the district was informed TPD wanted to launch an investigation into an alleged proper relationship with a student, the district immediately took steps to place Hoelscher on administrative leave, and se resigned the same day.

The district has filed a report with the TEA to notify the State Board of Education Certification of th investigation.