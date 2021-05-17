Former Trojan basketball coach saddened on loss of University High student

WACO, Texas – Police confirmed Monday morning that the shooting Friday night at the Trendwood Apartments killed University High School student Ty Felder.

Ty was a sophomore, but he played on the varsity basketball and football teams. The Trojan family is saddened by the loss of one of their own.

“He’s just one of those kids who are just extremely tough, and more than anything, he wanted to win. And he would put the team first at all costs,” says former Trojan Basketball Head Coach Ricardo Felix.

Felix says Ty was an exceptional student. During his two years, he made a great impact on the football and basketball programs.

“He was honorable mention in our district. Maybe if he would have played another two years, I’m sure he would have gotten plenty of awards. He’s just so talented,” says Felix.

Even off the court, he was loved by all who knew him.

“He was a fun guy to be around with. A lot of his friends loved him, and they were all pretty close. He was the kind of kid that was really quiet, but when he smiled he would light up a room,” says Felix.

Ty spent a lot of time on the football field and basketball court, but if you talked to any of his teachers, “They could all tell you he was very respectful. He was never an issue. He’s very quiet, never gave any issues. It was always, ‘Yes sir, no ma’am. He was that kind of kid,'” says Felix.

Coach Felix says he will always remember Ty’s infectious smile, and he will be missed.

Waco ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon shares, “I am deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of one of our students. We learned that University High School sophomore Ty Felder tragically died after a shooting Friday evening. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ty’s family and friends during this very difficult time. We will of course provide additional counseling support to students and staff as needed.”