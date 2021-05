The City of Waco announced Monday that a former mayor and city council member has died.

Linda Ethridge died Saturday, May 8th, at the age of 78.

Our condolences are w/the Ethridge family as they mourn the loss of Linda Ethridge. Among many contributions to public service, she was sworn in as the first woman elected as Mayor of Waco in 2000. We appreciate Mayor Ethridge’s leadership & send love from the City organization. pic.twitter.com/ERvYvM4KtW — City of Waco, Texas (@cityofwaco) May 10, 2021

Ethridge served as Waco’s mayor from 2000 to 2004. Before that, she sat on the city council from 1993 to 2000. She also sat on the Waco ISD Board from 1984 to 1990.

There is a visitation on Tuesday, May 11th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Wilkerson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

