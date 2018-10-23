Fort Hood 1st Cav HQ back to Afghanistan

The Department of the Army has announced the early 2019 rotation of the 1st Cavalry Division back to Afghanistan.

The 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters will replace the 40th Infantry Division Headquarters , California National Guard as part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

“The Troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters are well trained and prepared to return to the OFS mission in Afghanistan. Our professional leaders and Troopers will train, advise, and assist our Afghan Security Force partners as they continue to build upon and enhance their capability to provide for the security of the Afghan people,” said Maj. Gen. Paul T. Calvert, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general.