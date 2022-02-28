FORT HOOD, Texas — Captain Aletia Wilkins is a Behavioral Health Officer in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Hood.

“For me, it’s about having a sense of pride in our history,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins joined the reserves at 18 and said when she began her military career, she would always look for people like her in history.

“When I first joined, I’d go to military museums and I’d look for, you know, the minorities, black soldiers, female soldiers, as well,” Wilkins said. “And for me, it’s about being a part of that legacy of diversity.”

Wilkins says the Army has come a long way throughout history, and it feels good to be valued – not just as a black soldier, but for all minorities.

“It feels like they value diversity, Army values, diversity, its soldiers, its people, and it instills a sense of pride in everyone. Not just us minority soldiers, but all soldiers,” she said.

Wilkins told FOX 44 News she always wanted to make a difference ever since she was a little girl, and urges the next generation to not be afraid of being the first.

“Someone has to be out there paving the way. Someone has to be the first. And why not you?”