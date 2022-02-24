FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort hood released a statement from the III Armored Corps stating:

“We routinely conduct readiness activities to ensure we are prepared to deploy, if ordered to do so. No deployment order has been given,” Col. Wayne Marotto said, the III Armored Corps Director of Public Affairs & Spokesman.

“The training and readiness activities we are conducting are precautionary actions to provide our national command authority with a variety of options should additional forces be needed in Europe to assure our NATO and European allies and deter Russian aggression.”

This comes after Russia invaded Ukraine last night into the early morning.

Fort Hood does have units currently in other European countries. One in the black sea region has been practicing air assault missions to assist ground units and plan for medical evacuation if needed.

“So this exercise is important because it validates our systems, our equipment, and allows us to rapidly deploy anywhere within the European theater and ensures our allies and deters any potential threats coming from the outside,” 1 Lieutenant Bill Reeter said, the S4 officer in charge of the 3rd Battalion of the 227 Aviation Regiment in the Black Sea region.

Other US units in Germany are practicing medivac extractions with air support and U.S. troops in the Black Sea region are also using these exercises for mechanical support.

“As well as setting up a FARP, which is a forward arming refueling point that extends our ability to conduct missions further out from our base,” Reeter said,

Fort Hood is also still holding live fire exercises on post and will continue to train here, at the National Training Center in California, and overseas to be ready in case they are needed.