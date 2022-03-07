FORT HOOD, Texas – In support of allies and partners in Europe, roughly 160 Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas were deployed today, March 7, 2022.

They are part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel earmarked to support the NATO Response Force announced February 24.

Deploying personnel includes those from the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport), and the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, both from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command; and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade. All of which fall under the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas.

These forces will augment U.S. forces in the European theater and are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank.

“Our Soldiers are trained and ready,” said Col. Matthew Ruedi, the 13th ESC deputy commanding officer. “Elements of our heavy transportation company have deployed to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and are prepared to support a range of other operations in the region.”

Ruedi also said the unit has ensured families were kept in the loop during the process of the unit getting ready to deploy.

“It’s not just our Soldiers that we ensure are ready for this mission, but we do everything we can to make sure Families are ready, too,” Ruedi said. “Things can change rapidly in situations like this. Making sure we communicate with our families not only helps manage expectations, but it also contributes to our overall readiness.”