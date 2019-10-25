Fort Hood hosting Retiree Appreciation Weekend

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood is hosting the 45th Annual Retiree Appreciation Days on October 25 and 26.

The two-day event begins with a Retiree Golf Tournament at the Courses of Clear Creek golf course.

III Corps held the monthly Retirement Celebration at Club Hood on Friday afternoon. The Area Veterans Advisory Committee of Killeen also sponsored a Backyard BBQ with prizes and games at the Phantom Warrior Center.

The main event kicks off Saturday morning with breakfast for no cost at Club Hood. The opening ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. Retirees may visit all of the supporting agencies providing retirees with free services, such as ID cards and legal services for wills and powers of attorney.

A health fair will be providing immunizations, blood pressure checks and other routine health screenings at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The VA Mobile Vet Center will be set-up in the parking lot of the Copeland Soldier Service Center, Bldg. 18010, to assist veterans with any issues or questions regarding benefits and entitlements.

The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment will conduct a demonstration at the stables near the Visitor’s Center beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The event wraps up Saturday night with the Retiree Round Up dinner at Club Hood.

