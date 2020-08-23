Fort Hood officials meet with Sgt. Fernandes’ family Sunday, say finding him safe “remains the top priority”

FORT HOOD, Texas – Officials with Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division met with the family of missing Sgt. Elder Fernandes on Sunday.

Fort Hoos says finding him safe and resuming the care he was receiving before his recent absence remains the top priority of the 1st Cavalry Division.

They say within hours of Sgt. Fernandes’ disappearance, Soldiers from his unit on Fort Hood initiated a thorough search for him, both on and off post, which will continue until he is located.

With the Commanding General’s oversight, the unit reached out to every unit across Fort Hood, providing a photograph, and asking them to report any sightings or information. All Division motor pools, parking lots, barracks, and HQs buildings have been thoroughly searched. Additionally, Soldiers have visited local hotels and hospitals throughout central Texas and continue to expand their search efforts.

The chain of command is working closely with local civilian and military agencies to coordinate search efforts.

The command says it very much appreciates the concern of Sgt. Fernandes’ Family and is doing all we can to maintain a positive dialogue and keep them informed of the progress of the search. It is their desire to work together to find him. His immediate leadership initiated communication with the Family before his current disappearance and has met with them daily since their arrival. The base says it intends to share much information with them as possible. Along with the Family, they want information that will lead to Sgt. Fernandes’ return to the people who care about him.

Fort Hood continues to believe Sgt. Fernandes left on his own accord and say there is no connection between his disappearance and any other ongoing cases at Fort Hood.

Sgt. Fernandes, 23, was born in the Republic of Cabo Verde, an island country in the Atlantic Ocean west of Africa. He joined the Army in September of 2016 and was last seen on August 17, 2020, at a residence in Killeen, Texas. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 133 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Army physical training t-shirt and shorts with black, orange, and yellow athletic shoes.

Anyone who sees him contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-526-TIPS (8477), https://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com , the Fort Hood CID Office at 254-287-2722, the Fort Hood MP desk at 254-287-4001 or your local police department. Persons can also anonymously submit information at https://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

Fort Hood says they thank those who continue to express concern for his safety and are actively helping them find their teammate. Their priority remains to ensure Sgt. Fernandes’ safety and they ask him to reach out to his leadership, his family, the local police or a nearby hospital or clinic so they can ensure he receives the care he needs.