FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials are working to put out a massive 33-thousand acre grass-fire, which they say is the largest one yet.



As of earlier today, only 10-percent of the fire was contained.

“I’m confident and you should be confident right now that we have the assets we need. And if we do end up needing more, I guarantee you that the great state of Texas and the United States Army, are going to be able to provide it.” Says Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood Command.



During today’s press conference, Fort Hood officials along with Texas A&M Forest Service shared that the fire was not caused by a controlled burn.



The fire initially started last week with a series of small arms fires on the installation training area.



“32,875 is on post 300 is off post.”



The mixture of heat and wind over the past few days has caused the fire to spread into two separate fires around the Crittenburg Complex and the flat in Coryell County.



Officials say they mitigated the areas overnight that would be a potential threat.



“We have some helicopters from our dutch allies who have a permanent training presence here on the installation. They are gong to be flying for us too today and tomorrow doing whatever we need them to do.”



Since the fires broke out, there have been no injuries or home losses.



Officials say the fire is set to last for several days if not weeks.



“We have a situation now where we have a unique circumstance come together, that we are going to learn from. We are going to put into place anything that we can learn from this situation to improve our ability to prevent this from happening again. We will certainly do so.”



Officials say they will gather with a group of experts next week and throughout the summer.



The goal is to do an action review to move faster in the future with communication in a situation like this.