Fort Hood provides $300K donation to Habitat for Humanity

FORT HOOD, Texas – More than 400 beds and wall lockers from North Fort Hood have been donated to Habitat for Humanity. It took volunteers nearly a week to move the wooden furniture, which will soon be replaced with metal furniture.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization operating in all 50 states and in 70 countries to build affordable housing for those in need. They also sell some housewares in their ReStores, where the proceeds go toward their builds.

This is the third year Habitat for Humanity has received furniture from North Fort Hood barracks, and this donation was one of the largest the nonprofit has received since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

Much of the furniture is in fairly-new condition and can still be used – so instead of putting it all in a landfill, it was decided to donate everything.

Habitat for Humanity, who usually cannot accept mattress donations, can accept the mattresses from the barracks because of how they are made.

Bob Reister, chief of mobilization for Fort Hood’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, admitted the timing was perfect for the furniture to be donated, because there was a lull in the number of soldiers in the barracks, “We had to program it to where we weren’t interfering with the mobilization or demobilization. We just had the Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, about 1,500 folks, pull out.”

Source: Department of U.S. Army