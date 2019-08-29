Fort Hood residents speak on housing concerns

FORT HOOD, Texas – It has been an ongoing battle for months – residents of Fort Hood are upset with their housing situation.

Officials held a town hall on Thursday morning in response to these issues.

The meeting was a part of an Army-wide effort to connect with and inform residents of current policies for resolving issues.

“This is absolutely unacceptable. We were sent to a second home in Kouma Village with the exact same conditions,” one Fort Hood resident says.

This woman was just one of many people who spoke out about the living conditions on post.

“We started having bugs and water falling out of our house, and then they came and said, ‘Oh, your house is unsafe. We’re not sure why you’re here,'” another resident says.

So why are Fort Hood officials having such a problem identifying the housing issues?

“Sometimes there’s an impression among our soldiers, particularly our younger soldiers, that if they go to their chain of command with a problem that their chain of command is going to come back on them for speaking the truth,” says Colonel Clete Goetz.

Colonel Goetz said this can’t be further from the truth.

“A chain of command absolutely wants to know whats going on in the lives of our soldiers and their families so that we can assist,” Goetz says.

This is good news. Progress is being made on the housing improvements.

“I think we’re making improvements, and I think we still have work to do. Obviously, there are common threads here associated with Fort Hood Family Housing. That communication thread and the quality of the work being preformed. I think those are common threads. I don’t think we’ve resolved all the issues. I think we’re making progress, and we’re going to keep getting better every time,” Goetz says.

The next town hall meeting will be November 6.