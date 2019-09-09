Fort Hood soldier dies after working on military vehicle

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier who died from injuries sustained while conducting maintenance on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

22-year-old Mason Webber died on September 5. His home of record is listed as Marion, Iowa, and he entered the Army in March 2018 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle System Maintainer. He was a part of the 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since August 2018.

Webber’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center