FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — A Fort Hood soldier has now been missing for almost a week, the Army installation confirmed on social media Sunday.

They are asking for assistance locating Private Brendan Lush. He has not reported to work since May 9 and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The trooper’s leadership is in constant contact with his mother and are hoping to bring him home safely.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services received an absent unknown report regarding Lush from his unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call 254-288-1024.