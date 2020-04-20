Fort Hood soldiers to New Orleans in response to COVID-19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FORT HOOD, Texas- The 49th Transportation Battalion is deploying to New Orleans in support of the COVID-19 response.

Lieutenant Colonel Travis Sept, the battalion commander, says the mission is to support the 377th Theater Sustainment Command.

There, they will be providing maximum visibility and near real-time status on the movement of Department of Defense personnel and equipment in the response to counter COVID-19.  

U.S. Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as FEMA, in order to help combat the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44