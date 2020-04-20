Fort Hood soldiers to New Orleans in response to COVID-19

FORT HOOD, Texas- The 49th Transportation Battalion is deploying to New Orleans in support of the COVID-19 response.

Lieutenant Colonel Travis Sept, the battalion commander, says the mission is to support the 377th Theater Sustainment Command.

There, they will be providing maximum visibility and near real-time status on the movement of Department of Defense personnel and equipment in the response to counter COVID-19.

U.S. Northern Command is providing military support to the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as FEMA, in order to help combat the spread of the virus.