Fort Hood vaccination site at Abrams open for appointments only Thursday

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s vaccination site located at Abrams gym will be open for booked appointments only Feb. 25. No walk-in slots are available. Beneficiaries with booked appointments should arrive at their scheduled time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Due to limited allocations, the vaccine will be distributed by appointment basis until another shipment is received.
Further updates will be made available at the Darnall website here
Beneficiaries with appointments should bring a valid DOD ID card to their appointment. All beneficiaries are encouraged to complete DHA form 207 before arriving at the gym, if possible.
Abrams Gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue.