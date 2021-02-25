Fort Hood vaccination site at Abrams open for appointments only Thursday

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s vaccination site located at Abrams gym will be open for booked appointments only Feb. 25. No walk-in slots are available. Beneficiaries with booked appointments should arrive at their scheduled time to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Due to limited allocations, the vaccine will be distributed by appointment basis until another shipment is received.

Further updates will be made available at the Darnall website here

Beneficiaries with appointments should bring a valid DOD ID card to their appointment. All beneficiaries are encouraged to complete DHA form 207 before arriving at the gym, if possible.

Abrams Gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue.