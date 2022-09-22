FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood’s 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command will be hosting a Remembrance Ceremony to honor the fallen and wounded comrades who have served.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hildner Field, next to Building 39009 in Fort Hood. This comes as part of a larger set of festivities to celebrate Fort Hood’s heritage and its Soldiers – which will be observed through September 30.

The Fort Hood Press Center says the 13th ESC has an illustrious history in providing for the maneuver units within III Corps – and the Soldiers and their Families who have made that history possible are not to be forgotten.